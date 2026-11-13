Plainfield’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from hands-on site management to high-level nuclear quality oversight. Here are several executive & management roles hiring in and around Plainfield, IL.

Employer: Fiduciary Real Estate Development (FRED)

Fiduciary Real Estate Development (FRED) Location: Plainfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate with bonus incentives (exact amount not listed)

Help run a growing apartment community: leasing, resident relations, events, and office work. This role stands out for its strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, 14 paid holidays, rent discount, daycare discount) and clear career growth in property management.

Employer: Yellowstone Landscape

Location: Plainfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay; paid weekly (exact range not listed)

Support a portfolio of premier commercial properties, mixing office work, client meetings, and field time. Good fit if you like the outdoors and leadership, with full benefits, incentive plan, and room to move up in one of the largest commercial landscaping companies in the country.

Employer: CB&I

Location: Plainfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,641 – $172,433 per year (USD)

Senior leadership role owning the nuclear quality assurance program across multiple projects and sites. You’ll lead quality managers, work with regulators and clients, and guide audits and certifications—ideal for someone with deep nuclear/QA experience looking for a high-impact, high-responsibility position.

Employer: WashU Car Wash

Location: Based in Plainfield, IL company; managing Joliet location

Based in company; managing location Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year + bonus incentives

Run an express car wash location with full P&L ownership, team leadership, and customer experience oversight. No car wash background needed—on-site training provided—and you get performance-based bonuses, leadership autonomy, and free car washes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good management roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.