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Plainfield
🚚 Plainfield, IL Logistics Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Paths
8 days ago
Plainfield’s warehouses and logistics shops are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, there are several solid options right now.
Material Handlers – All Shifts
- Employer: RJW Logistics Group
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, all shifts
- Pay: Not listed (step increases + equipment pay bumps)
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading trucks, picking orders, and running forklifts, cherry pickers, and reach trucks. Big perk here is the Employee Ownership Program, plus attendance, referral, and hiring bonuses, regular pay step increases, and a full benefits package (401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, disability, and more).
Shipping and Receiving Coordinator
- Employer: Not listed (growing custom machinery manufacturer)
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, about 50 hours/week
- Pay: $26–$30/hour + overtime; about $74K–$86K/year with built-in OT
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead shipping/receiving for a manufacturing shop—receiving materials, organizing inventory, pulling parts from BOMs, and prepping shipments. Role offers guaranteed 10 hours of overtime every week, annual raises, and a 3–4% yearly bonus for experienced logistics pros who like steady, predictable hours.
Shipping and Receiving Coordinator
- Employer: Maverick Tech
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, about 50 hours/week
- Pay: $26–$30/hour + overtime; projected $74K–$86K/year with OT
- Why it’s worth a look: Similar setup in an industrial machinery plant—manage inbound freight, stock organization, and parts staging for assembly using pick lists and BOMs. Comes with steady overtime, annual performance-based increases, and 3–4% bonus potential, ideal if you want a stable, higher-earning warehouse career.
Warehouse Supervisor
- Employer: Green Electronic Solutions
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $40,400–$55,900/year
- Why it’s worth a look: Step-up role for someone with warehouse lead experience. You’ll run day-to-day operations from receiving to shipping, manage inventory and WMS, and lead the warehouse team while keeping OSHA safety front and center. Includes 401(k) and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shift, exact schedule, and team fit are in the full posting and can change fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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