🍽️ Plainfield, IL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Plainfield’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are some solid front-of-house and deli roles open right now.

Employer: Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco Location: Plainfield, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on deli role where you slice meats and cheeses, prep salads and hot foods, and help customers at the counter. Good fit if you enjoy learning new equipment, giving friendly service, and want flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: McDonald's (Kory Family Franchise)

McDonald's (Kory Family Franchise) Location: Plainfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep things running smoothly in a fast-paced McDonald’s. This franchise offers quarterly bonuses, paid time off, up to $3000 in yearly tuition assistance, employee meal discounts, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Barrel & Vine

Location: Downtown Plainfield, IL

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Serve craft cocktails, curated wines, and elevated New American dishes in a busy, growing restaurant. They’re seeking experienced servers and offer $20+/hr, 401(k), health insurance, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.