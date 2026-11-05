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🍽️ Plainfield, IL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Plainfield’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are some solid front-of-house and deli roles open right now.
Deli Clerk
- Employer: Jewel-Osco
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on deli role where you slice meats and cheeses, prep salads and hot foods, and help customers at the counter. Good fit if you enjoy learning new equipment, giving friendly service, and want flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits for eligible employees.
Shift Manager (Certified Swing Manager)
- Employer: McDonald's (Kory Family Franchise)
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep things running smoothly in a fast-paced McDonald’s. This franchise offers quarterly bonuses, paid time off, up to $3000 in yearly tuition assistance, employee meal discounts, and flexible scheduling.
Restaurant Server
- Employer: Barrel & Vine
- Location: Downtown Plainfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour
Serve craft cocktails, curated wines, and elevated New American dishes in a busy, growing restaurant. They’re seeking experienced servers and offer $20+/hr, 401(k), health insurance, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.
If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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