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🏭 Plainfield, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Supervisor Roles
Plainfield’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got production or leadership experience, there are a couple of strong options worth a look.
Packaging Team Leader
- Employer: Diageo
- Location: Plainfield, IL (Plainfield Plant)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,113 – $135,188 per year
Lead 15–25 operators/mechanics across multiple high-speed bottling lines for brands like Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and Don Julio. This role owns shift performance (safety, quality, output, and cost), uses Manufacturing Excellence tools (5S, SMED, center-lining), and drives continuous improvement in a fast-paced, highly regulated environment. BA/BS in Business, Management, or Engineering plus high-speed bottling or similar manufacturing experience is required.
Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.
Plant Supervisor
- Employer: Green Electronic Solutions
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $55,000 – $75,300 per year
Oversee daily plant operations, build and adjust production schedules, and use Excel and analytics to track performance and remove bottlenecks. This role is a good fit if you have experience in manufacturing or production management, know your way around ERP/MRP or SAP, and like improving processes while keeping quality and output steady.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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