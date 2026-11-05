🏭 Plainfield, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Supervisor Roles

Plainfield’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got production or leadership experience, there are a couple of strong options worth a look.

Employer: Diageo

Diageo Location: Plainfield, IL (Plainfield Plant)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,113 – $135,188 per year

Lead 15–25 operators/mechanics across multiple high-speed bottling lines for brands like Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and Don Julio. This role owns shift performance (safety, quality, output, and cost), uses Manufacturing Excellence tools (5S, SMED, center-lining), and drives continuous improvement in a fast-paced, highly regulated environment. BA/BS in Business, Management, or Engineering plus high-speed bottling or similar manufacturing experience is required.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Green Electronic Solutions

Location: Plainfield, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $55,000 – $75,300 per year

Oversee daily plant operations, build and adjust production schedules, and use Excel and analytics to track performance and remove bottlenecks. This role is a good fit if you have experience in manufacturing or production management, know your way around ERP/MRP or SAP, and like improving processes while keeping quality and output steady.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.