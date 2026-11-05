🏥 Plainfield, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plainfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and therapy groups hiring across town. If you’re in patient care or behavioral health, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: ABC Clinic, Plainfield, IL 60586

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm; optional Saturdays)

Pay: $17.05–$28.00/hour (based on education and ABA experience)

Clinic-based, play-focused ABA therapy with kids ages 18 months–8 years. This role stands out for guaranteed full-time hours, raises every 6 months, paid RBT certification, strong benefits (90% health coverage, PTO, holidays), and clear paths into leadership or BCBA roles.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: 16108 S Route 59 Unit 132, Plainfield, IL 60586

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$95,000/year

Extras: Bi-weekly bonuses, CEU reimbursement, sign-on/relocation bonus or student loan repayment

Outpatient orthopedic PT with a patient-centered schedule, AI-supported documentation to cut note time, and strong mentorship. Good fit if you want growth, CEU support, 401(k) match, up to 20 PTO days, 6 holidays, 2 CEU days, and the chance to build toward clinic ownership.

Employer: ABA Midwest

Location: Client homes in Plainfield, IL 60544

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, ~4pm–7pm)

Pay: $19.00–$31.00/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism in their homes, following ABA treatment plans. This is a good pick if you want evening hours, RBT exam fee covered, bonuses for perfect attendance, travel stipends, and the option to grow toward more hours over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.