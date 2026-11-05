🏭 Plainfield, CT Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Plainfield’s industrial scene is heating up, with new facilities opening and solid employers hiring for hands-on roles. Here are several manufacturing and warehouse jobs in Plainfield, CT worth a look this week.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Plainfield, CT (Connecticut Branch, 113 Plainfield Pike)

(Connecticut Branch, 113 Plainfield Pike) Type: Full-time, Night shift (Sun–Thu, 9 PM – 5:30 AM + OT)

Pay: $28 – $34/hour (includes $2 shift differential )

(includes ) Bonus: $5,000 hiring bonus

Help launch Uline’s newest warehouse on the night shift, unloading shipments, using forklifts, and organizing product. This role stands out for strong hourly pay, day-one health benefits, 401(k) with 6% match, multiple bonus programs, and paid time off.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Plainfield, CT (Connecticut Branch, 113 Plainfield Pike)

(Connecticut Branch, 113 Plainfield Pike) Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 10:30 AM – 7 PM + OT)

Pay: $26 – $34/hour

Bonus: $5,000 hiring bonus

Day-shift role picking and packing customer orders, loading trailers, and unloading supplier shipments in a brand-new facility. Good fit if you want steady weekday hours, overtime options, and full benefits starting day one.

Employer: Morgan Truck Body

Location: Plainfield, CT (on-site manufacturing plant)

(on-site manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time, on-site only

Pay: Competitive (full benefits package; exact rate not listed)

Hands-on production role assembling full truck bodies—using hand and power tools, reading blueprints, and helping build custom vehicles. This posting is aimed at veterans and current military members, with on-the-job training, promotion-from-within culture, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid holidays and vacation.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—new facilities tend to fill up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.