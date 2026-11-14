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Plain City
📅 Free ribbon cutting for new Plain City business
4 days ago
📅 Free ribbon cutting for new Plain City business
Come help welcome Pin High Columbus, LLC at their grand opening ribbon cutting.
When: Thursday, December 17, 2026, 4:00–4:30 PM EST
Where: Pin High Columbus, LLC, 8500 Warner Road, Suite 300, Plain City, OH 43064
Cost: Free for Chamber members and the public
This is a short, 30-minute event — an easy stop after work to check out a new local business and do a little networking.
For more information, call (937) 642-6279.
More Info: Ribbon Cutting - Pin High Columbus, LLC - Dec 17, ...
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