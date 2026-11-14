📅 Free ribbon cutting for new Plain City business

Come help welcome Pin High Columbus, LLC at their grand opening ribbon cutting.

When: Thursday, December 17, 2026, 4:00–4:30 PM EST

Where: Pin High Columbus, LLC, 8500 Warner Road, Suite 300, Plain City, OH 43064

Cost: Free for Chamber members and the public

This is a short, 30-minute event — an easy stop after work to check out a new local business and do a little networking.

For more information, call (937) 642-6279.