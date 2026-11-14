Plain City is busy on the logistics side right now, and that means steady work for security pros. If you like routine, clear schedules, and being up and moving, these patrol roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Plain City, OH (logistics & distribution site)

(logistics & distribution site) Pay: $17.98/hour

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

, Focus: Visible patrols around loading areas, parking, and perimeter to deter incidents and support a safe, welcoming site for employees, visitors, and drivers.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Plain City, OH

Pay: $17.98/hour

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

, Focus: Mix of patrol and incident response inside the distribution facility and yard, with lots of access control and report writing.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Plain City, OH

Pay: $17.98/hour

Type: Full-time , Sun–Thu, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (overnights)

, (overnights) Focus: Night patrols of docks, trailers, and perimeter with a strong observe-and-report focus and steady overnight hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Plain City, OH

Pay: $17.98/hour

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

, Focus: Patrol with extra emphasis on threat awareness, watching for unusual activity and keeping leadership updated.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Plain City, OH

Pay: $17.98/hour

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (overnights)

, (overnights) Focus: Overnight patrols across buildings, parking, and access points, helping keep the entire property secure while operations run.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.