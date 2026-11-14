undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Plain City
🚔 Multiple Full-Time Security Patrol Jobs in Plain City, OH
13 days ago
Plain City is busy on the logistics side right now, and that means steady work for security pros. If you like routine, clear schedules, and being up and moving, these patrol roles are worth a look.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Incident Prevention Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Plain City, OH (logistics & distribution site)
- Pay: $17.98/hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Focus: Visible patrols around loading areas, parking, and perimeter to deter incidents and support a safe, welcoming site for employees, visitors, and drivers.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Facility Patrol Response
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Plain City, OH
- Pay: $17.98/hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Focus: Mix of patrol and incident response inside the distribution facility and yard, with lots of access control and report writing.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Logistics Facility Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Plain City, OH
- Pay: $17.98/hour
- Type: Full-time, Sun–Thu, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (overnights)
- Focus: Night patrols of docks, trailers, and perimeter with a strong observe-and-report focus and steady overnight hours.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Patrol Threat Awareness
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Plain City, OH
- Pay: $17.98/hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Focus: Patrol with extra emphasis on threat awareness, watching for unusual activity and keeping leadership updated.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Patrol Logistics Property
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Plain City, OH
- Pay: $17.98/hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (overnights)
- Focus: Overnight patrols across buildings, parking, and access points, helping keep the entire property secure while operations run.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.