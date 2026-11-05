Plain City announces three local holiday donation drives

Plain City is hosting three holiday giving drives with drop-offs at the Municipal Building lobby. Carly’s Sock Drive collects new socks for The Open Shelter in Columbus through November 29 or at Christmas Under the Clock on December 5. DNA Toy Drive accepts new toys for local children in need through December 7 at the Municipal Building, or at Pleasant Valley Fire Department on December 5 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM during a drive-thru collection. Santa for Seniors asks residents to fill gift bags with at least five items such as blankets, puzzles, lotion, chapstick, or candy, or give money, with drop-off due by December 11.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Plain City, Ohio