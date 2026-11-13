The Eldorado National Forest will start prescribed fire work near Grizzly Flat on 2026-11-15, with initial burn areas along the eastern edge of the community to reduce hazardous fuels and support recovery from the 2021 Caldor Fire. Residents should expect visible smoke and flames in and around Grizzly Flat, fire crews and equipment on scene 24 hours a day, short-term smoke impacts, and possible temporary limits on local roads, trails, or recreation sites. Burning will only occur when safety and air-quality rules are met, and crews will continue to watch the area for the duration of the operation.

This content is adapted from materials provided by U.S. Forest Service - Eldorado National Forest