City of Placentia Community Services is selling carnival game tickets and ride wristbands now for Placentia's Centennial Birthday Bash on December 5 at Champions Sports Complex from 1–9 PM. Game tickets cost $1 per ticket or 25 for $20, and advance unlimited ride wristbands are available to help you save. Tickets can be purchased at Placentia City Hall.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Placentia Community Services