Teen killed, another injured while subway surfing in Queens: sources

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) – A teenager was killed and another was hospitalized in a subway surfing incident in Queens late Sunday, according to the MTA.

It happened on a No. 7 train at the 111th Street subway station in Corona around 10:45 p.m. Two people fell between the train cars, according to the NYPD.

A teenage girl was found under the train, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other teenager was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

“We didn’t hear commotion, but it came to an abrupt stop,” a commuter told PIX11 News. “Then the lights went off and we were in there for about five minutes with the lights off… then we were told to leave the train.”

Police have not identified the victims.

“This is no game. There’s no reset at the end. There’s no restart when a person falls,” New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said during an MTA board meeting on Monday. “We really want people to get the sense that this is a life-or-death matter. There are consequences. There is no do-over. It’s a joyride that ends with nothing but – no joy at all. And families will continue to deal with it indefinitely.”

There have been other subway surfing incidents in New York City in the last week. A 13-year-old boy was killed while sub w ay surfing in Queens last Wednesday, according to the NYPD and the child’s mother.

A 20-year-old man was also injured while subway surfing in the Bronx on Thursday, sources said.

New York City has seen six fatalities from subway surfing incidents between Jan. 1, 2024, to Oct. 27, according to the MTA. There were five subway surfing deaths in all of 2023.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

