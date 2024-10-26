Open in App
    Long Island woman accused of intentionally hitting victim with vehicle: police

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfawH_0wNfKAtF00

    SUFFOLK COUNTY (PIX11) – A Long Island woman allegedly hit a victim with her car Saturday morning – on purpose, according to police.

    Police responded to a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. Two women got into a fight in the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant located at 1733 Montauk Highway in North Bellport, police said.

    More Local News

    During the dispute, 51-year-old Philomena Mistretta got into her 2004 Toyota Sieena and intentionally struck the victim with her vehicle. Police say the victim, 63, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital with serious injuries.

    The list of injuries the victim suffered was not immediatley clear.

    Mistretta was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, where she will be held overnight. Her arraignment is on Sunday, police said.

    Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

