Boy, 11, dies after collapsing inside Bronx school library: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 11-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a Bronx school library on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

It happened at 1776 Mansion St. around 4:15 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy apparently wasn’t feeling well, sources told PIX11 News. He went to the library where he collapsed, sources said.

CPR was attempted on the boy, according to sources.

