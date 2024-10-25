Open in App
    Boy, 11, dies after collapsing inside Bronx school library: sources

    By Erin Pflaumer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfawH_0wLUhabh00

    THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 11-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a Bronx school library on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

    It happened at 1776 Mansion St. around 4:15 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

    The boy apparently wasn’t feeling well, sources told PIX11 News. He went to the library where he collapsed, sources said.

    CPR was attempted on the boy, according to sources.

    Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Jeannine Martine
    1d ago
    awwww 😥
    prbx2024
    1d ago
    Rip 🙏🏼😞
    View all comments

