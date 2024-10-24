Goldfish changes name of iconic crackers to appeal to adults

( WJW ) – Snack lovers can look forward to a playful twist on a childhood favorite, as Goldfish announces a limited-time renaming of its iconic Cheddar crackers to ‘Chilean Sea Bass.’

The Chilean Sea Bass crackers will maintain the familiar shape and flavor of traditional Goldfish.

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages,” said Danielle Brown, Vice President of Goldfish. “Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too.”

Goldfish is rebranding its iconic Cheddar crackers, but only for a limited time. ( Photo courtesy of Goldfish )

Starting today, snackers can purchase two bags of the limited-edition Chilean Sea Bass crackers for $7.38 at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com , while supplies last.

For those unable to snag the Chilean Sea Bass version, traditional Goldfish Cheddar crackers will continue to be available at retailers nationwide.

Goldfish is also reintroducing Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup flavored Grahams for the holidays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.