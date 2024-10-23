Boy, 16, accused of bringing gun to Brooklyn high school: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old boy was accused of bringing a gun to a Brooklyn high school on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

It happened at Samuel J. Tilden High School in East Flatbush around 4:15 p.m.

The student was accused of having a loaded 9mm handgun, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to authorities.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.