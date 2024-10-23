Open in App
    Boy, 16, accused of bringing gun to Brooklyn high school: NYPD

    By Erin PflaumerMira Wassef,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfawH_0wIPqzXN00

    EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old boy was accused of bringing a gun to a Brooklyn high school on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

    It happened at Samuel J. Tilden High School in East Flatbush around 4:15 p.m.

    The student was accused of having a loaded 9mm handgun, police said.

    He was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

    An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to authorities.

    Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

    Long IslandJuvenile crimeHigh SchoolSchool safetyNypd investigationsGun control

