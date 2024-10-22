Open in App
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAc5U_0wHdB5JS00

    BERLIN (AP) — German police busted a pizzeria in the western city of Düsseldorf that also delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for item No. 40 on the menu.

    “That was one of the best-selling pizzas,” criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke told reporters in Düsseldorf on Monday.

    He said police were first tipped off by suspicious food inspectors in March. When drug squad officers began observing the restaurant, they soon discovered why pizza No. 40 was so popular, German news agency dpa reported, citing Moltke’s remarks.

    When police buzzed the apartment of the pizzeria manager, the 36-year-old allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of the window, which “fell right into the arms of the police officers,” Düsseldorf police said. The bounty included 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of cocaine, 400 grams (14.1 ounces) of cannabis and 268,000 euros ($290,378) in cash.

    Police said the restaurant manager, who was released from detention after a few days, soon reopened his business and started selling pizza No. 40 with the the cocaine side order again. That gave investigators an opportunity to look into the supply chain and, after several weeks, some 150 officers busted an entire drug ring in western Germany, arrested three suspects including the 22-year-old head of the drug operation, and raided homes and businesses of another 12 suspects.

    During the raids, they came across two cannabis plantations in nearby Mönchengladbach and Solingen with 300 and 60 plants respectively. They also found cutting and stabbing weapons, as well as cash and expensive watches, dpa reported.

    The pizzeria manager was arrested when he tried to flee abroad, and remains in custody. None of the suspects’ names were released in line with German privacy rules.

    Police did not say how much the pizzeria charged for the special order.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

    Joe P
    6h ago
    Do they have mail orders?
