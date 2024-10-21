Open in App
    Man accused in fatal beating of mother in Upper West Side apartment: DA

    By Ben Mitchell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IuYy_0wGGS6Zu00

    MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 51-year-old man was indicted for allegedly beating his mother to death in an Upper West Side apartment in July 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday.

    Edward Asencio was charged with manslaughter and assault.

    More Local News

    Asencio shared an apartment with his 84-year-old mother, Ana Asencio, and was her sole caregiver. He allegedly neglected her medical needs and would not take her to medical appointments for months leading up to the attack, according to court documents.

    The fatal assault happened on July 17, prosecutors said. The cause of death was later ruled as blunt force trauma to the head.

    A court-authorized search warrant revealed Asencio had browsed the internet about elder abuse, autopsies, and how police conduct investigations before an arrest, officials said.

    “As alleged, Edward Asencio neglected and isolated his 84-year-old mother before killing her in their shared apartment. The defendant’s alleged attack on his own mother, who relied on him for care, is abhorrent,” said District Attorney Bragg. “Older New Yorkers deserve quality care, and those who abuse the people in their care will be held accountable. If you or someone you know is 60 years or older and a victim of abuse, I encourage you to contact our Elder Abuse Unit at 212-335-9007 or EAU@dany.nyc.gov .”

    Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Vera Simon
    1d ago
    Rip,condolences.
    Goddess blu
    1d ago
    so sad lived all that time just to be killed by her own baby 😭
    View all comments
