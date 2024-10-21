Open in App
    Bronx man accused of raping boy in Sotomayor Houses: DA

    By Ben Mitchell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IuYy_0wGGRykk00

    SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man is accused of raping a 13-year-old boy in the Sotomayor Houses on Sept. 18, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Monday.

    Ishmael Francis was charged with rape, sexual misconduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and grand larceny.

    Francis allegedly had an online conversation with the victim before going to the child’s address and waiting in the stairwell, officials said.

    The victim left the apartment to take out the trash, at which time, Francis allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the boy, prosecutors said. Francis also stole the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the building.

    Officials identified Francis through the online messages and took him into custody on Sept. 24.

    Man indicted for fatally beating his mother in shared Upper West Side apartment: DA

    “This defendant is charged with raping a 13-year-old boy whom he engaged online and then went to his building. This child has suffered trauma and we will do all we can to help him through this ordeal,” Clark said.

    Francis is due back in court on Jan. 7.

    Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sandra Branch
    1d ago
    once upon a Time you hurt more about females being molested even some boys yes always for now it's getting crazy even the clergy's in the church that's because they don't have sex in a long time and they make me your boys inside of my eyes in it this world is getting very now young man he sodomize a young boy this is getting crazy I don't know what's going on in 2024 men don't know their man they think they're a girl some of them not speaking for all to each his own competing in women's sport those are for the man that couldn't make it in men's for some people waking up thinking they a chair that f****** cat God help this century
    Mandate These
    1d ago
    Child rapists should be eliminated from society immediately
