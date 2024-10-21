Bronx man accused of raping boy in Sotomayor Houses: DA

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man is accused of raping a 13-year-old boy in the Sotomayor Houses on Sept. 18, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Monday.

Ishmael Francis was charged with rape, sexual misconduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and grand larceny.

Francis allegedly had an online conversation with the victim before going to the child’s address and waiting in the stairwell, officials said.

The victim left the apartment to take out the trash, at which time, Francis allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the boy, prosecutors said. Francis also stole the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the building.

Officials identified Francis through the online messages and took him into custody on Sept. 24.

“This defendant is charged with raping a 13-year-old boy whom he engaged online and then went to his building. This child has suffered trauma and we will do all we can to help him through this ordeal,” Clark said.

Francis is due back in court on Jan. 7.

Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here .

