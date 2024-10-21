Open in App
    • PIX11

    2 men bitten by dog in the Bronx: NYPD

    By Erin Pflaumer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfawH_0wFSuSSc00

    WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured after being bitten by a dog in the Bronx on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

    It happened along Furman Avenue in Wakefield. A 51-year-old man was bitten in his shin and a 44-year-old man was bitten in his thigh, police said.

    A dog on a porch was seen barking at an NYPD vehicle near the scene, video from Citizen App showed. It’s not confirmed if the dog seen in the video was the one that bit the men.

    Both were taken to Montefiore Hospital.

    Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

    Maryann Occhicone
    1d ago
    watch out for egressive pit bull in Pelham Bay.
