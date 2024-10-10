Rikers inmate beat, slashed in clash with Bloods gang: DA

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four Bloods gang members are accused of brutally beating and slashing an inmate at Rikers Island, leaving the detainee with a massive scar on his face, authorities said.

Jamaud Cayenne, 21, David Mingo, 21, Damien Linares, 19, and Tony Smith, 20, were indicted Wednesday on assault and gang assault charges in connection to the March 17 attack, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

The defendants were in a dayroom in the Robert N. Davoren Complex and miffed when the victim tried to come into the room, prosecutors said.

Cayenne and Linares allegedly punched and kicked the victim in the face and body before Cayeen slashed his face with a sharp object, according to court documents. Mingo hit him in the face and Smith allegedly kicked the detainee, officials said.

The victim needed 45 stitches to treat the facial cut.

“We will not tolerate gang violence in the jail,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Cayenne and Mingo were also charged with promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a weapon. Mingo and Smith pled not guilty at their arraignment.

Cayenne and Linares will be arraigned at a later date, officials said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the NYC area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.