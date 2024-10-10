Street closures for Columbus Day Parade in NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is shutting down streets in Manhattan on Monday for the Columbus Day Parade.
The event celebrates Italian culture and heritage, organizers wrote on the parade's website.
Here’s where streets will be closed for the parade:
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
- Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street
- 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
There won’t only be street closures for the parade. There is also a Columbus Day Festival on Monday that will shut down Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place, according to the Department of Transportation.
The boroughs of Brooklyn and the Bronx will also be holding their own Columbus Day parades on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Here’s where streets will close for the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade on Saturday:
- 61st-63rd Street between 17th Avenue and 19th Avenue
- 18th Avenue between 61st Street and 63rd Street
- 18th Avenue between 63rd Street and Bath Avenue
- 18th Avenue between Benson Avenue and Bath Avenue
Here are more street closures for the Bronx Columbus Day Parade on Sunday:
- Morris Park Avenue between White Plains Road and Wallace Avenue
- Morris Park Avenue between Wallace Avenue and Williamsbridge Road
- Williamsbridge Road between Morris Park Avenue and Lydig Avenue
- Williamsbridge Road between Lydig Avenue and Pelham Parkway
For more information on street closures in New York City this week, click here .
