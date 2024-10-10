Street closures for Columbus Day Parade in NYC

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is shutting down streets in Manhattan on Monday for the Columbus Day Parade.

The event celebrates Italian culture and heritage, organizers wrote on the parade’s website .

Here’s where streets will be closed for the parade:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

There won’t only be street closures for the parade. There is also a Columbus Day Festival on Monday that will shut down Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place, according to the Department of Transportation.

The boroughs of Brooklyn and the Bronx will also be holding their own Columbus Day parades on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Here’s where streets will close for the Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade on Saturday:

61st-63rd Street between 17th Avenue and 19th Avenue

18th Avenue between 61st Street and 63rd Street

18th Avenue between 63rd Street and Bath Avenue

18th Avenue between Benson Avenue and Bath Avenue

Here are more street closures for the Bronx Columbus Day Parade on Sunday:

Morris Park Avenue between White Plains Road and Wallace Avenue

Morris Park Avenue between Wallace Avenue and Williamsbridge Road

Williamsbridge Road between Morris Park Avenue and Lydig Avenue

Williamsbridge Road between Lydig Avenue and Pelham Parkway

For more information on street closures in New York City this week, click here .

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

