Aaron Rodgers needs to step up as Jets remain stagnant

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Jets are 2-3. All the criticism is justified.

They do not appear to be a group that is getting better week in and week out, they look to be rotting away.

Talk of the relationship between the head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is always a target. Gameplans, preparedness. All of it. This is what happens when teams disappoint.

Listen, Robert Saleh is not a good head coach, his team is 20-36. Everyone deserves blame, for sure.

Hope is not lost for this season, but you know who must be better, the quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He is a 4-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion with the Packers. Douglas, Saleh, and Hackett all have jobs because Rodgers was comfortable, and he wanted them here.

The Jets have turned over their entire franchise to Rodgers because they crave what he has already accomplished, which is winning a Super Bowl. Rodgers was brought here to be great and he has been average at best.

He is completing just 61 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,093 yards with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He was picked off 3 times in yesterday’s loss to the Vikings in London.

Aaron Rodgers was brought into the Jets to change everything and after losing a season to injury, the early returns this year appear to be more of the same. He is the most accomplished player in the building, he needs to be held accountable just like everyone else. Because yesterday, Rodgers looked his age.

Until next time New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

