    Winnie Greco, another top aide to Mayor Adams resigns: sources

    By Henry RosoffBen Mitchell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155kCE_0vxvda8n00

    NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just hours after Philip Banks III resigned as New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, the administration of Mayor Adams has undergone further changes.

    Director of Asian Affairs Winnie Greco has resigned and staffer Rana Abbasova was fired, sources told PIX11 News Monday afternoon.

    Greco and Abbasova were both subjects of federal investigations.

    In November 2023, federal investigators searched the home of Rana Abbasova, who worked in the mayor’s international affairs office.

    The FBI raided two homes owned by Greco in February 2024. Prior to serving as the Director of Asian Affairs, Greco worked as a former fundraiser for Adams.

    The announcement is the latest development in movements within Adams’ administration. Mayor Adams told PIX11 News Monday that Banks started planning to leave six months ago.

    Adams also addressed the rumors of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright resigning from her position, calling recent reporting “false” and said they announce personnel actions when they happen. “When it’s time for her to transition, we’re gonna make a formal announcement,” said Adams.

    Meanwhile, NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks is set to step down on Oct. 16. A spokesperson for Banks told PIX11 News in a statement that he was willing to stay in his post until Dec. 31, but that the mayor chose to accelerate his departure .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    MYMY
    1d ago
    we're waiting on adams turn
    Mike Herkimer
    1d ago
    return all our tax money, you bunch of thieves
    View all comments
