Morris Plains neighbors protest proposed fast-food drive-thru

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (PIX11) — Neighbors in Morris Plains are trying to stop the town from turning an old Friendly’s restaurant into a McDonald’s drive-thru location.

The proposed site, on Speedwell Avenue at the corner of Hillview Avenue, is already cause for concern among residents, many of whom say the intersection is dangerous.

Each side of the crosswalk has a bucket containing orange flags that pedestrians can wave to alert drivers when crossing.

The intersection is also next to a preschool and steps away from an elementary/middle school.

“The worst-case scenario for me is someone getting hit by a car,” said mom Jessica Orr, who lives down the street from the proposed McDonald’s. “We are not against McDonald’s at all. But I’m very against the drive-thru.”

“I have two little kids and they are in strollers and I can’t tell you the endless amount of times my stroller has almost been hit,” said mom Daill Fenimore. “It’s terrifying.”

“I worry about anybody crossing, but especially kids,” said mom Elissa Phelan. “Traffic is already pretty intense there.”

At a September meeting of the Morris Plains Planning Board, McDonald’s attorney Frank Vitolo said McDonald’s has offered to move the crosswalk, install an air scrubber to reduce odors coming from the restaurant and keep noise to a minimum.

“This is not McDonald’s first rodeo,” said Vitolo. “They are very familiar with issues related to locating a business downtown and in close proximity to residential zones.”

Parents say this is just not the spot for the Golden Arches.

“Honestly, anything but a drive-thru, I think, would be beneficial there. It’s a sore thumb for the town. It just doesn’t belong here.”

PIX11 News also reached out via email to Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr and Council President Nancy Verga. The mayor said they have no comment.

