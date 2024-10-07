Zabar’s celebrates 90 years of feeding New York

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A familiar name that has been around the table for 90 years in New York is celebrating its anniversary with 90-cent cups of coffee and their trademark neighborly greetings.

Zabar’s has been selling groceries and specialty goods since 1934 at Broadway and West 80th Street. The family-owned grocery is known for everyday and specialty items and foods, including coffee, cheese, and smoked fish.

90 years ago, Louis and Lillian Zabar opened the store. Their sons are co-owners and regularly visit the store to greet customers and staff.

Stanley Zabar is 92 years old and takes the stairs to see merchandise and kitchen items on the second floor. “It has to be quality and the customer has to be taken care of,” he said.

Zabar’s sells about 400,000 pounds of coffee a year. 96-year-old Saul Zabar does quality checks on the roasted beans. His daughter, Annie, treasures the history of the store.

“It’s wonderful to see it passed down and new people coming in. We hope to keep it going for the next 90 years,” she said.

General Manager Scott Goldshine credits the staff and celebrates their commitment. The store employs about 200 people. Many have been with the company for decades.

David Zabar is Stanley’s son. “I’ve worked behind all the counters with cousins. It’s a family business. You want to make sure the customers are happy and have the right products,” he said.

Customers come from around the corner and the region. “I come into the city for a couple of things. This is the most important one,” said Elizabeth Goldmann with a shopping bag in hand.

Online sales are also a growing part of their business.

