Tour 4 of the most haunted places in NYC for Halloween

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is known for many things, the city of lights and the city that never sleeps but how about the haunted city?

Some of New York’s most haunted sites are offering spooky tours just in time for Halloween. Visitors have reported paranormal activity and ghostly encounters so if you’re lucky you might just brush past the spirits of some of New York’s most famous people.

Learn 400 years’ worth of New York’s dark history and true crimes in a Victorian trolley ride through Brooklyn. Madame Morbid will guide riders through hidden cemeteries, the haunted history of the Cobble Hill bank, and Williamsburg bars built over mass grave sites. Tickets for the 90-minute tour can be purchased online .

These ghost tours walk you through the dark history of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Find out about the vengeful spirits of pirates at the Seaport, places of mass tragedy in Greenwich Village, and the homes of writers like Edgar Allen Poe and H.P. Lovecraft. More information and tickets for each tour can be found online .

NEW YORK, NY – [May 4, 2019]: Plaque indicating that Edgar Allan Poe lived at this location 85 West 3rd street. Photographed on May 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

This National Historic Landmark built in 1832, has come to be known as one of the most haunted places in New York City. It was home to the Tredwell family for more than 100 years and over time at least eight people have died there. The Merchant’s House has been the subject of multiple paranormal investigations over the years. Brave visitors can book a tour with one of those very paranormal investigators or take a candlelight ghost tour to witness the ghostly activity themselves.

1960s 19TH CENTURY 1832 FAMILY HOME PRESERVED INTACT MERCHANTS HOUSE MUSEUM DOWNTOWN MANHATTAN NYC USA (Photo by Charles Phelps Cushing/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

Built in 1765, this mansion is Manhattan’s oldest surviving residence and was primarily home to Eliza Jumel. Jumel lost two husbands in her lifetime, the first who died when he fell on a pitchfork and the second who she divorced from the same day as his death. The mansion has been featured on multiple paranormal investigation shows adding to its popularity. Fans of ghost stories can join the wait list for the mansion’s paranormal programming and tours.

The Morris-Jumel Mansion, a Federal-style home in New York City, was built in 1765.

