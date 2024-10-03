Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PIX11

    Bought a Clif Bar? You could be paid as part of a settlement

    By Erin Pflaumer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvmkH_0vspcQMr00

    NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’ve bought a Clif Bar within the last few years, you may be entitled to monetary compensation as part of a $12 million class action settlement .

    A lawsuit against Clif Bar & Company alleged that Clif Bars and Clif Kid ZBars were advertised as healthy, with slogans like “Nutrition for Sustained Energy” and “No High Fructose Corn Syrup” on the product’s packaging, but were unhealthy due to added sugars. Clif Bar & Company has denied that its products were unhealthy and said that the labels on packaging were not misleading.

    More Local News

    If you purchased a Clif Bar or Clif Kid ZBar between April 2014 and March 2023 in New York or California, or between March 2019 and March 2023 in all other states, you can submit a claim form by clicking here . Claim forms are due by Nov. 25.

    The court presiding over the case, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, will decide whether to approve the settlement on Nov. 14.

    You can also ask to be excluded from the settlement or object to it . These actions have a deadline of Oct. 22.

    Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Father crashes car with 6-year-old while intoxicated on Long Island: Police
    PIX1110 hours ago
    Man pulled over for cracked windshield accused in LI package thefts: NCPD
    PIX111 day ago
    Bronx Dunkin’ offers free Yankees doughnuts to celebrate playoff game
    PIX112 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Walmart employee reveals how workers monitor self-checkout customers in viral TikTok
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    What is Marburg virus? Outbreak of Ebola-like disease detected in yet another country
    PIX111 day ago
    Dead whale washes ashore in Queens after floating in New York waters
    PIX114 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Twin babies who died alongside their mother are youngest-known Helene victims
    PIX111 day ago
    Dolly Parton, Walmart announce millions in donations to Helene victims
    PIX111 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Long Island homeowner accused of hoarding animals in squalid conditions
    PIX111 day ago
    Seasonal positions open for Bath & Body Works across NYC
    PIX112 days ago
    New Yorkers think Eric Adams should resign after corruption indictment: poll
    PIX111 day ago
    Cash tips stolen from smoothie business on Long Island: Police
    PIX111 day ago
    Taste a Krabby Patty with the new Wendy’s burger
    PIX113 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Brooklyn family gets new kitchen repairs, and check for groceries
    PIX111 day ago
    IRS hiring for hundreds of jobs in NYC: What to know
    PIX112 days ago
    Does a cumulus cloud really weigh a million pounds?
    PIX1116 hours ago
    Wyoming town told to ‘ready’ for evacuation as wildfire spreads 32,000 acres
    PIX112 days ago
    NJ teacher says universe aligned to save her life: ‘He’s an angel’
    PIX111 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs arrested during traffic stop: NYPD
    PIX111 day ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena10 days ago
    ‘General Hospital’ star Ron Hale dies at 78
    PIX112 days ago
    JetBlue now serves only chilled meals for economy passengers flying overseas
    PIX111 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy