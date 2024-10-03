Bought a Clif Bar? You could be paid as part of a settlement

NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’ve bought a Clif Bar within the last few years, you may be entitled to monetary compensation as part of a $12 million class action settlement .

A lawsuit against Clif Bar & Company alleged that Clif Bars and Clif Kid ZBars were advertised as healthy, with slogans like “Nutrition for Sustained Energy” and “No High Fructose Corn Syrup” on the product’s packaging, but were unhealthy due to added sugars. Clif Bar & Company has denied that its products were unhealthy and said that the labels on packaging were not misleading.

If you purchased a Clif Bar or Clif Kid ZBar between April 2014 and March 2023 in New York or California, or between March 2019 and March 2023 in all other states, you can submit a claim form by clicking here . Claim forms are due by Nov. 25.

The court presiding over the case, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, will decide whether to approve the settlement on Nov. 14.

You can also ask to be excluded from the settlement or object to it . These actions have a deadline of Oct. 22.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

