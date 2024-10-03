Open in App
    NYC Schools Chancellor Banks to step down sooner than expected

    By Justin FinchErin PflaumerAnthony DiLorenzo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2b77_0vsiu8Ar00

    NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks is expected to step down from his position sooner than expected, several months before he was supposed to retire, a City Hall spokesperson confirmed to PIX11 News on Wednesday.

    Melissa Aviles-Ramos is set to take over Banks’ job starting on Oct. 16. Banks was initially expected to retire from his role on Dec. 31.

    “From day one, this administration has continued to prioritize the needs of our students,” said the City Hall spokesperson in a statement. “In advancing this mission, it became clear that our students will be best served by having the same leadership through as much of the school year as possible, rather than changing chancellors halfway through.”

    Banks is one of the members of Mayor Eric Adams’ inner circle who has been investigated by the FBI . The home that he shares with First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright was raided back in September , but it’s believed the raid was separate from the investigation into Adams’ mayoral campaign.

    His brother, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, also had his home raided by the FBI.

    “Chancellor Aviles-Ramos is a lifelong educator and public school veteran whose talent, experience, and compassion will lead the school system well through this next chapter. We thank Chancellor Banks for his service to the city and nearly one million public school children,” the City Hall spokesperson said.

    A spokesperson for Banks told PIX11 News in a statement that he was willing to stay in his post until Dec. 31, but that the mayor chose to accelerate his departure.

    “Last week, I announced my planned retirement, and I was ready, willing and able to stay in my post until December 31st to conduct a responsible transition for our staff. The Mayor has decided to accelerate that timeline,” Banks’ spokesperson said. “My focus will be on supporting the incoming Chancellor as she assumes this new role and continues the great work that we have started at New York City Public Schools.”

    Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018 . She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

