Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PIX11

    NY farmer featured on ‘Blue Ribbon Baking Championship’

    By Dan MannarinoMarcia ParrisHazel Sanchez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHrF1_0vpKDiM200

    NEW YORK (PIX11) – Larry Kaiser is a Long Island farmer, but you may know him better for his North Fork Potato Candy on the Netflix series “Blue Ribbon Baking Championship.”

    Kaiser joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about his life, his farm, and his time on the show.

    Watch the video player for the full interview.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    $1 million worth of cocaine, fentanyl seized in NYC drug bust
    PIX111 day ago
    Teen arrested after camera found in NJ mall bathroom
    PIX117 hours ago
    When will hurricane season end?
    PIX111 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Celebrating National Pizza Month
    PIX111 day ago
    City inspectors gear up for heat season, ready to ensure warmth in NYC
    PIX111 day ago
    Sunshine breaks through before more wet weather in NY, NJ
    PIX112 days ago
    One dead, another injured in fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
    PIX113 days ago
    Fugitive wanted in Alabama arrested in New Rochelle: police
    PIX112 days ago
    Can couples living together in New York be legally married without a license?
    PIX112 days ago
    Crowds flock to wholesale stores amid dockworkers strike
    PIX115 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    The potential impact of the port worker strike
    PIX111 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    New York State helping with Helene recovery efforts
    PIX112 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Same-sex flamingo couple at San Diego Zoo Safari Park hatch chick
    PIX112 days ago
    Bryant Park Grill calls for support in lease renewal fight
    PIX1111 hours ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    PIX116 hours ago
    Port workers strike for first time in nearly 50 years
    PIX111 day ago
    Baby found dead in Manhattan, police say
    PIX118 hours ago
    Murders, officer’s gunfire lead to charges at NYC jail where ‘Diddy’ is held
    PIX111 day ago
    What to know about Marburg disease
    PIX111 day ago
    These are the 50 best school districts in America for 2025, report finds
    PIX112 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    ‘There was a man standing over her with the back of a toilet lid’ Nedrow man tells story of violent home invasion
    PIX1115 hours ago
    MS-13 associate sentenced for luring 4 men to their deaths in Central Islip
    PIX111 day ago
    NJ businesses, consumers express concerns after port strike begins
    PIX111 day ago
    Over 90,000 Georgia residents told to shelter in place after fire at chemical plant
    PIX112 days ago
    Elizabeth Street Garden in Nolita served eviction notice
    PIX117 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy