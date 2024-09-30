New NY poll shows Gillibrand leading, Hochul approval sagging

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand has a 17-point lead as she seeks her third full term in the U.S. Senate, an exclusive poll from PIX11, The Hill and Emerson College shows.

But it was not great news for all Democrats — especially Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul’s approval ratings remain low as she faces arguably her toughest decision in office — whether or not to remove or suspend Mayor Eric Adams as he faces federal bribery charges . The poll finds just 29% of New Yorkers approve of the job she’s doing, compared to President Joe Biden at 43%.

In the race for Senate, Gillibrand leads her Republican opponent, Mike Sapraicone, a retired NYPD detective, 50% to 33%. Digging into the result, Gillibrand does better across the board, particularly with voters of color.

The poll showed that economic issues and the cost of living are overwhelmingly the most important issues for New Yorkers. Thirty-seven percent of those in the poll said the economy was the top issue, followed by the closely related housing affordability at 15%. Immigration was at 13%.

On the economy, 45% of New Yorkers said they are worse off than one year ago. Thirty-nine percent said they are doing about the same. Seventeen percent said they are better off.

Responding to a question about the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have come to New York seeking asylum — costing taxpayers billions of dollars — 49% of those surveyed called it a crisis. Forty percent called it a problem but not a crisis. Eleven percent did not think it was a problem.

Most New Yorkers, 45%, feel like there is more crime, even with statewide crime stats ticking downward slightly. Forty percent said it about the same. Fifteen percent said there is less crime.

On abortion, 69% of New Yorkers overwhelmingly said the federal government should enshrine the rights that used to be guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. Thirty-one percent said the states should decide, which is the current law following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

As far as money to Israel for the war in Gaza — 49% said the U.S. is sending too much. Thirty-three percent said the U.S. is sending the right amount. Eighteen percent said too little is going.

On Tuesday night, Gillibrand and Sapraicone will answer tough questions about the issues most important to voters ahead of Election Day. Tune in to the PIX11 News at 7 p.m. for the PIX11 forum, “New York Votes: Race for U.S. Senate.”

