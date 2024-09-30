Eric Adams meets with senior admin, lawyer to address federal charges

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams met with senior administration officials Monday, just hours before his lawyer is expected to address his historic indictment.

Over the weekend, Adams reiterated he would not resign, and his schedule remained full Monday morning. At 8 a.m., Adams met with senior administration officials before speaking at a graduation ceremony for the Department of Sanitation.

Adams will then make a public safety and infrastructure announcement in Queens, shortly before his lawyer, Alex Spiro , is expected to speak on his indictment.

Monday evening, Adams will visit a church in Corona. Over the weekend, Adams visited a church in the Bronx , where many gathered for a rally in his support.

“You haven’t seen me lose my focus, so when people say I need to resign, I say I need to reign,” Adams said Sunday.

Adams remains in the public eye just days after his historic indictment on federal bribery charges. Many elected officials have called for the mayor to resign , but he maintains his innocence. On Friday, Adams pleaded not guilty to the historic charges.

Adams’ attorneys urged a federal judge Monday to dismiss the bribery charge, accusing prosecutors of leveling an “extraordinarily vague allegation” that does not rise to the level of a federal crime.

In the motion filed Monday morning, the mayor’s attorneys described the bribery charge — one of five counts he faces — as meritless, arguing that “zealous prosecutors” had failed to show an explicit quid pro quo between Adams and Turkish officials.

