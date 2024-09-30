Open in App
    Eric Adams meets with senior admin, lawyer to address federal charges

    By Justin FinchEmily Rahhal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVoN4_0volyjyW00

    NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams met with senior administration officials Monday, just hours before his lawyer is expected to address his historic indictment.

    Over the weekend, Adams reiterated he would not resign, and his schedule remained full Monday morning. At 8 a.m., Adams met with senior administration officials before speaking at a graduation ceremony for the Department of Sanitation.

    Mayor Adams indictment: Timeline of federal investigations

    Adams will then make a public safety and infrastructure announcement in Queens, shortly before his lawyer, Alex Spiro , is expected to speak on his indictment.

    Monday evening, Adams will visit a church in Corona. Over the weekend, Adams visited a church in the Bronx , where many gathered for a rally in his support.

    “You haven’t seen me lose my focus, so when people say I need to resign, I say I need to reign,” Adams said Sunday.

    Adams remains in the public eye just days after his historic indictment on federal bribery charges. Many elected officials have called for the mayor to resign , but he maintains his innocence. On Friday, Adams pleaded not guilty to the historic charges.

    Adams’ attorneys urged a federal judge Monday to dismiss the bribery charge, accusing prosecutors of leveling an “extraordinarily vague allegation” that does not rise to the level of a federal crime.

    In the motion filed Monday morning, the mayor’s attorneys described the bribery charge — one of five counts he faces — as meritless, arguing that “zealous prosecutors” had failed to show an explicit quid pro quo between Adams and Turkish officials.

    Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered New York City since 2023. She joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Elton Fuller
    2d ago
    ok what about is girlfriend he took on trips with him and she supposed to be working and hasn't been to the office since November Adams is wrong dead wrong she getting paid for not being there
    inquiring minds
    2d ago
    he's going to prison
    View all comments
