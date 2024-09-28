Man stabbed in random attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are looking for a man in connection with a random stabbing attack in Park Slope, Brooklyn on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man was walking down Seventh Avenue just after 9 p.m. when an unknown man approached and stabbed him in the chest, officials say.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital while the stabber ran down Seventh Avenue.

Police have released a footage of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Dominique Jack is a digital content producer from Brooklyn with more than five years of experience covering news. She joined PIX11 in 2024. More of her work can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.