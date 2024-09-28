Mayor Eric Adams issues order changing First Deputy Mayor succession

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams, quietly issued a new executive order changing the line of succession for First Deputy Mayor, on the same day his federal criminal charges were unsealed.

In the order issued on Thursday, Adams outlined that in the event the First Deputy Mayor is unable to fulfill the functions of the mayor, the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services would be next in line.

This order only applies if the mayor is temporarily suspended or is unable to serve for some other reason. In the event that the mayor resigns or is removed by the Governor, the public advocate would still be next in line to take over the position, followed by the comptroller.

The city’s current Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services is Anne Williams-Isom. The Queens-native is a Fordham University alumni who previously worked in child welfare.

FBI agents raided the home and seized devices from First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, and her partner, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks on Sep. 5 . However the raids did appear to be related to the mayor’s federal indictment charges.

The former Brooklyn borough president is accused of accepting $100,000 worth of lavish gifts from foreign donors, including free business-class airline tickets, upgraded hotel suites, and millions in foreign campaign contributions.

On Friday, Adams pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, wire fraud, solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Dominique Jack is a digital content producer from Brooklyn with more than five years of experience covering news. She joined PIX11 in 2024. More of her work can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.