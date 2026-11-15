Pittston’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road or working around trucks. Here are a few local roles with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Pittston, PA

Type: Full-time, local / home daily

Salary: About $81,900/year avg. ($1,575/week) + bonus plan

Local dedicated route for one main customer, so your days are predictable and you’re home every day. Activity-based pay with lots of extras (congestion, detention, holiday, hazmat, safety bonuses) plus PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and health benefits after 30 days. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Pittston, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want flexible hours and like talking cars. You’ll deliver parts in company vehicles (no CDL needed), help commercial and DIY customers, and keep routes running on time. Comes with competitive pay, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and access to medical/vision/dental options even for part-timers.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Pittston, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (may include bonus eligibility)

Hands-on role doing maintenance and repair on J.B. Hunt tractors—from engines and drivetrains to air brakes and FHWA inspections. Good for techs with 1–2 years semi-tractor experience who don’t mind working outdoors or different shifts. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.