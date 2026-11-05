🏥 Pittston, PA Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Flexible Roles

Pittston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned physicians and hands-on caregivers. If you want steady hours or flexible shifts close to home, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role) Location: Pittston, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they help negotiate pay and contracts)

Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm schedule with 1–1.5 OR days per week, plus 1–2 dedicated techs per physician. You’ll have teaching duties with an on-site residency program, a competitive sign-on bonus for a 3-year commitment, and a walkable downtown plus outdoor activities nearby. Within about 3 hours of NYC, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

Contact: Morgan Hefel – morgan.hefel@comphealth.com | (954) 616-2936

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Pittston, PA and nearby areas (Exeter, Kingston, Throop)

and nearby areas (Exeter, Kingston, Throop) Type: Part-time

Salary: Up to $18 per hour, weekly pay

One-on-one work supporting adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities in their homes and communities. Flexible part-time schedules, short commutes (usually within 30 minutes), and strong benefits for part-time: health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid training, and mileage options. Great if you want meaningful, local work that fits around school, family, or another job.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.