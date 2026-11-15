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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pittsford
Looking for a fun, loving dog to join your family in Pittsford, VT? These adoptable pups at Rutland County Humane Society are young, eager to learn, and ready for a fresh start.
Bonnie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 8 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Energetic, sweet, playful and cuddly
- Ideal home: A family with space to run and play, plus a cozy couch for snuggles
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society
- Phone: (802) 483-6700
Bonnie is full of puppy energy and love. She dreams of wide open fields for playtime and a soft spot next to you at the end of the day. If you want a dog who can keep up on adventures and then snooze by your side, Bonnie could be your girl.
👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jayse
- Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle mix
- Age: Young (about 11 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Weight: About 19 lbs (small/"pocket-sized")
- Personality: Lively, toy-loving, big personality in a small body
- Favorite things: Tug-of-war, toys, couch snuggles after play
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society
- Phone: (802) 483-6700
Jayse is a fun little guy who loves to play and then curl up with his person. With his striking brindle coat and cheerful energy, he’s ready to be your small-but-mighty adventure buddy.
👉 Meet Jayse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taz
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix (Black Lab mix)
- Age: Young (about 11 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Personality: Sweet, eager-to-please, kind-hearted
- Training: Learning good manners like sit and wait; food-motivated and proud to show off
- Ideal home: Active home that enjoys walks, play, and training games
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society
- Phone: (802) 483-6700
Taz is a handsome, athletic boy who loves to learn and make his people happy. With his shiny coat and love of training games, he’s ready to be your loyal adventure partner.
👉 Meet Taz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pittsford, VT, consider visiting Rutland County Humane Society or giving them a call at (802) 483-6700 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.