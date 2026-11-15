Looking for a fun, loving dog to join your family in Pittsford, VT? These adoptable pups at Rutland County Humane Society are young, eager to learn, and ready for a fresh start.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: Energetic, sweet, playful and cuddly

Energetic, sweet, playful and cuddly Ideal home: A family with space to run and play, plus a cozy couch for snuggles

A family with space to run and play, plus a cozy couch for snuggles Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society

Phone: (802) 483-6700

Bonnie is full of puppy energy and love. She dreams of wide open fields for playtime and a soft spot next to you at the end of the day. If you want a dog who can keep up on adventures and then snooze by your side, Bonnie could be your girl.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle mix

Chihuahua / Beagle mix Age: Young (about 11 months)

Young (about 11 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Weight: About 19 lbs (small/"pocket-sized")

About 19 lbs (small/"pocket-sized") Personality: Lively, toy-loving, big personality in a small body

Lively, toy-loving, big personality in a small body Favorite things: Tug-of-war, toys, couch snuggles after play

Tug-of-war, toys, couch snuggles after play Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society

Phone: (802) 483-6700

Jayse is a fun little guy who loves to play and then curl up with his person. With his striking brindle coat and cheerful energy, he’s ready to be your small-but-mighty adventure buddy.

👉 Meet Jayse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix (Black Lab mix)

Labrador Retriever mix (Black Lab mix) Age: Young (about 11 months)

Young (about 11 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Personality: Sweet, eager-to-please, kind-hearted

Sweet, eager-to-please, kind-hearted Training: Learning good manners like sit and wait; food-motivated and proud to show off

Learning good manners like sit and wait; food-motivated and proud to show off Ideal home: Active home that enjoys walks, play, and training games

Active home that enjoys walks, play, and training games Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society

Phone: (802) 483-6700

Taz is a handsome, athletic boy who loves to learn and make his people happy. With his shiny coat and love of training games, he’s ready to be your loyal adventure partner.

👉 Meet Taz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pittsford, VT, consider visiting Rutland County Humane Society or giving them a call at (802) 483-6700 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.