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🐱 Playful Pittsford Kittens Ready for Adoption in Vermont
Pittsford is full of whiskers and purrs right now — these sweet kittens at Rutland County Humane Society are hoping for loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthairs with lots of life (and zoomies!) ahead.
Hook
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue tabby
- Personality: A cautious boy who needs a little extra time to trust new people. Under that shy side is a playful kitten just waiting to feel safe.
- Best home: A patient, calm home that will let him settle in at his own pace and explore slowly.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Hook and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aurora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with calico/cream
- Personality: A little shy at first, but once she warms up she’s a total love bug who enjoys purrs, snuggles, and lap time.
- Best home: A gentle family who will give her quiet time to blossom.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gypsy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Personality: Sweet, playful, and full of kitten energy. A bit camera shy, but worth the effort to get to know.
- Best home: A home ready for an active, fun-loving kitten.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and white tabby
- Personality: Loves to play, may shy away at first but warms up into a lovable “fur baby.”
- Best home: Someone patient who enjoys interactive play and giving a shy kitten time to trust.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Ton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and white
- Personality: Sweet as can be, with a fun mix of “sugar & spice.” Gets the zoomies, then crashes for cozy naps on a warm lap.
- Best home: A family who enjoys both playtime and cuddle time.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Spar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Graham
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Personality: Full of spunk and loves to play with his brother Winston and the other kittens. Can be a bit feisty with other kittens and likes to be the center of attention.
- Best home: Someone who enjoys an outgoing, playful kitten and doesn’t mind a big personality.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Graham and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stewie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: Silly, playful, and always rolling around looking for feet to chase or a lap to climb into. A high-energy kitten who turns into a snuggle bug when things calm down.
- Best home: A home that enjoys both active play and cuddles.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Stewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winston
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white, with a spotted nose and chin
- Personality: Fun-loving and spunky, always ready for a good play session, then happy to snuggle hard afterward.
- Best home: A family looking for a playful kitten who also loves lap time.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mike
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 6 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray tabby
- Personality: Playful, cuddly, and full of love. His serious little face hides a very sweet heart.
- Best home: Just needs a happy home to call his own and people to love.
- Adoption fee: $160
- Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700
👉 Meet Mike and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Pittsford, VT, consider stopping by Rutland County Humane Society (Tuesday–Sunday, 11am–4pm) or calling (802) 483-6700 to meet these wonderful kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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