Pittsford is full of whiskers and purrs right now — these sweet kittens at Rutland County Humane Society are hoping for loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthairs with lots of life (and zoomies!) ahead.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue tabby

Gray/blue tabby Personality: A cautious boy who needs a little extra time to trust new people. Under that shy side is a playful kitten just waiting to feel safe.

A cautious boy who needs a little extra time to trust new people. Under that shy side is a playful kitten just waiting to feel safe. Best home: A patient, calm home that will let him settle in at his own pace and explore slowly.

A patient, calm home that will let him settle in at his own pace and explore slowly. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Hook and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months

3 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with calico/cream

Black with calico/cream Personality: A little shy at first, but once she warms up she’s a total love bug who enjoys purrs, snuggles, and lap time.

A little shy at first, but once she warms up she’s a total love bug who enjoys purrs, snuggles, and lap time. Best home: A gentle family who will give her quiet time to blossom.

A gentle family who will give her quiet time to blossom. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months

3 months Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Personality: Sweet, playful, and full of kitten energy. A bit camera shy, but worth the effort to get to know.

Sweet, playful, and full of kitten energy. A bit camera shy, but worth the effort to get to know. Best home: A home ready for an active, fun-loving kitten.

A home ready for an active, fun-loving kitten. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months

4 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and white tabby

Gray/blue and white tabby Personality: Loves to play, may shy away at first but warms up into a lovable “fur baby.”

Loves to play, may shy away at first but warms up into a lovable “fur baby.” Best home: Someone patient who enjoys interactive play and giving a shy kitten time to trust.

Someone patient who enjoys interactive play and giving a shy kitten time to trust. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Ton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months

4 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Personality: Sweet as can be, with a fun mix of “sugar & spice.” Gets the zoomies, then crashes for cozy naps on a warm lap.

Sweet as can be, with a fun mix of “sugar & spice.” Gets the zoomies, then crashes for cozy naps on a warm lap. Best home: A family who enjoys both playtime and cuddle time.

A family who enjoys both playtime and cuddle time. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Spar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months

3 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Personality: Full of spunk and loves to play with his brother Winston and the other kittens. Can be a bit feisty with other kittens and likes to be the center of attention.

Full of spunk and loves to play with his brother Winston and the other kittens. Can be a bit feisty with other kittens and likes to be the center of attention. Best home: Someone who enjoys an outgoing, playful kitten and doesn’t mind a big personality.

Someone who enjoys an outgoing, playful kitten and doesn’t mind a big personality. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Graham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months

3 months Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: Silly, playful, and always rolling around looking for feet to chase or a lap to climb into. A high-energy kitten who turns into a snuggle bug when things calm down.

Silly, playful, and always rolling around looking for feet to chase or a lap to climb into. A high-energy kitten who turns into a snuggle bug when things calm down. Best home: A home that enjoys both active play and cuddles.

A home that enjoys both active play and cuddles. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Stewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months

3 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white, with a spotted nose and chin

Black and white, with a spotted nose and chin Personality: Fun-loving and spunky, always ready for a good play session, then happy to snuggle hard afterward.

Fun-loving and spunky, always ready for a good play session, then happy to snuggle hard afterward. Best home: A family looking for a playful kitten who also loves lap time.

A family looking for a playful kitten who also loves lap time. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 months

6 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray tabby

Gray tabby Personality: Playful, cuddly, and full of love. His serious little face hides a very sweet heart.

Playful, cuddly, and full of love. His serious little face hides a very sweet heart. Best home: Just needs a happy home to call his own and people to love.

Just needs a happy home to call his own and people to love. Adoption fee: $160

Shelter: Rutland County Humane Society — (802) 483-6700

👉 Meet Mike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Pittsford, VT, consider stopping by Rutland County Humane Society (Tuesday–Sunday, 11am–4pm) or calling (802) 483-6700 to meet these wonderful kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.