🚧 Utility work on State Rd starts November 17

Beginning Tuesday, November 17, 2026, utility crews will be working on State Rd between Concourse Dr and Ellsworth Rd in Pittsfield Township.

Work is expected to last about 5 days (weather may change the schedule).

(weather may change the schedule). Shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone.

will be in place in the work zone. Traffic should still be maintained, but drivers are asked to use caution and reduce speed through the area.

If you have questions about this project, contact Pittsfield Township at (734) 822-3105 or email utilities@pittsfield-mi.gov.