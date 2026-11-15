Pittsfield’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. These roles range from entry-level to management, with room to grow if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour (based on qualifications, skills, schedule)

Family-run, locally owned Domino’s looking for an Assistant Manager who wants a long-term career, not just a job. You’ll get training in leadership, hiring, food quality, and how to “handle the rush.” All shifts available; weekends required. Must be 18+.

Employer: Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Temporary

Pay: Hourly rate starting at $16.00/hour, depending on experience and other factors

Work in the café inside Barnes & Noble, making drinks, handling the register, and keeping the space clean and welcoming. This is a good fit if you enjoy customers, can be on your feet, and like a flexible schedule with early mornings, evenings, weekends, and some holidays. Benefits vary by weekly hours, with options like employee discount, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: BaneCare Management

Locations: Pittsfield, MA & Dalton, MA (Springside and Craneville Place)

(Springside and Craneville Place) Type: Not stated (support role in healthcare dining)

Support the dietary teams at local skilled nursing and rehab centers with meal tray assembly, kitchen sanitation, dish room work, and meal delivery to residents. Prior food prep or customer service is a plus, and you’ll need to follow safe food handling and sanitation rules. Offers PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.