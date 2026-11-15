Pittsfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in defense tech. If you’re into complex systems or mechanical design, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems Location: Pittsfield, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on engineering internship where you apply classroom skills to real defense projects. Must be a U.S. citizen and enrolled in an accredited engineering or related STEM degree, ideally sophomore level or higher.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems Location: Pittsfield, MA (on-site or hybrid/flex)

(on-site or hybrid/flex) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,924 – $125,275/year

Lead systems engineering for Nuclear Weapons Security programs, covering full lifecycle work on electronic security systems for the U.S. Navy. Requires a Bachelor’s in Systems Engineering or related STEM plus 5+ years’ experience (or Master’s + 3 years) and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems Location: Pittsfield, MA (on-site, hybrid/flex after 6–12 months)

(on-site, hybrid/flex after 6–12 months) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,519 – $131,482/year

Lead mechanical design for Fleet Ballistic Missile Fire Control programs and act as a product owner for advanced tech refreshes on submarine electronics. Needs a Mechanical Engineering or related STEM degree, 5+ years’ experience (or Master’s + 3 years), strong CAD skills, and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the clearance and degree requirements, and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.