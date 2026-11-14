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Pittsfield
⚠️ Pittsfield FLEX and weekend SCC bus service return this month
3 days ago
🚧 Pittsfield FLEX & Weekend Bus Service Are Back
The South County Connector (SCC) is restoring two key services:
Pittsfield FLEX – back starting Monday, November 16, 2026
- Weekday, door-to-door rides between South County and Pittsfield, Lenox, and Lee.
- Runs Monday–Friday with four pickup windows each way:
- South County pickups (Great Barrington, Egremont, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge):
- 7:30–8:00 a.m., 9:30–10:00 a.m., 12:00–12:30 p.m., 2:00–2:30 p.m.
- Pittsfield/Lenox/Lee pickups:
- 8:30–9:00 a.m., 10:30–11:00 a.m., 1:00–1:30 p.m., 3:00–3:30 p.m.
- South County pickups (Great Barrington, Egremont, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge):
- Monterey, Sheffield, New Marlborough riders can call Dispatch to get an on-demand ride to Great Barrington Town Hall to connect.
- For medical or time-sensitive trips, leave at least 1 hour between the end of your pickup window and your appointment.
Weekend SCC service – back starting Saturday, November 21, 2026
- Runs Saturdays and Sundays, 6:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
How to book
- Use the South County Connector app and choose “Pittsfield FLEX”, or
- Call SCC Dispatch & Reservations: 413-591-3826 for rides, connections, and questions.
More Info: SCC Pittsfield FLEX and WKND Hours Reinstated • Gr...
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