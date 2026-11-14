🚧 Pittsfield FLEX & Weekend Bus Service Are Back The South County Connector (SCC) is restoring two key services: Pittsfield FLEX – back starting Monday, November 16, 2026 Weekday, door-to-door rides between South County and Pittsfield, Lenox, and Lee .

and . Runs Monday–Friday with four pickup windows each way: South County pickups (Great Barrington, Egremont, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge): 7:30–8:00 a.m., 9:30–10:00 a.m., 12:00–12:30 p.m., 2:00–2:30 p.m. Pittsfield/Lenox/Lee pickups: 8:30–9:00 a.m., 10:30–11:00 a.m., 1:00–1:30 p.m., 3:00–3:30 p.m.

with four pickup windows each way: Monterey, Sheffield, New Marlborough riders can call Dispatch to get an on-demand ride to Great Barrington Town Hall to connect.

riders can call Dispatch to get an on-demand ride to to connect. For medical or time-sensitive trips, leave at least 1 hour between the end of your pickup window and your appointment. Weekend SCC service – back starting Saturday, November 21, 2026 Runs Saturdays and Sundays, 6:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. How to book Use the South County Connector app and choose “Pittsfield FLEX” , or

and choose , or Call SCC Dispatch & Reservations: 413-591-3826 for rides, connections, and questions.

More Info: SCC Pittsfield FLEX and WKND Hours Reinstated • Gr...