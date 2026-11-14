Pittsfield’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like phones, sales floors, or on-the-road customer visits. Here are a few standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Beacon Bank Location: Pittsfield, MA (option for Worcester, MA)

(option for Worcester, MA) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, non-exempt Pay: $20.00 – $28.90/hour

Handle inbound calls, help customers with accounts, online banking, and card issues, and spot chances to recommend bank products. Good fit if you have 1+ year banking experience, strong computer skills, and like solving problems over the phone.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Target Pay Range: $49,500 – $63,500/year (based on 38-hour work week)

Lead store operations, from merchandising and pricing to inventory and scheduling, while coaching a team to deliver great in-store experiences. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of retail/customer-facing experience and want a step up into people leadership.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.20 – $18.70/hour (minimum starting rate)

Manage a portfolio of rental accounts, handle early-stage collections, and deliver and pick up merchandise while building strong customer relationships. This is a hands-on, active role with weekly pay, benefits, and strong promotion paths into store and district management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.