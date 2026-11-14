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Pittsfield
🏥 Pittsfield, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week
13 days ago
Pittsfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both clinical pros and in‑home caregivers. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,316/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Pittsfield, MA
- Type: Travel, Internship, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,316 per week
- Start: 11/23/2026, 13‑week contract
Coast offers guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, which adds income stability. Good fit if you want a structured day schedule and like working with a seasoned national travel agency.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,456/week
- Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC
- Location: Pittsfield, MA
- Type: Travel, Internship, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,456 per week
- Start: 11/23/2026, 13‑week contract
Requires at least 2 years of recent MLT experience, MA license, and AHA BLS/ACLS; must live 50+ miles from the facility. Ideal if you’re a lab pro looking for a well‑paid travel role with Joint Commission–accredited staffing support.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,476/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Location: Pittsfield, MA
- Type: Travel, Internship, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,476 per week
- Start: 11/23/2026, 14‑week contract
Nurse‑owned agency focused on strong clinician support and competitive rates. Slightly longer contract and highest listed weekly pay of the three OT travel options.
Registered Dietitian (Part‑Time)
- Employer: Elder Services of Berkshire County, Inc.
- Location: Pittsfield, MA (on‑site, local travel in Berkshire County)
- Type: Part‑time
- Pay: Starting at $34.00/hour
Community‑based role helping older adults and people with disabilities meet nutrition goals. You’ll do assessments, care plans, and counseling while working with an interdisciplinary team in a mission‑driven nonprofit.
Personal Care Attendant – Worthington Area
- Employer: Live Well Home Care
- Location: Pittsfield, MA (serving Worthington area)
- Type: Home care, in‑home support
- Pay: Not listed
Hands‑on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good match if you’re patient, kind, and want flexible, client‑focused work.
HHA / PCA – Home Care
- Employer: Home Care Services of Massachusetts
- Location: Pittsfield, MA (North County – Adams & North Adams)
- Type: Full‑time, Part‑time, Per diem
- Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement
Provide in‑home care and ADL support for seniors and others needing extra help; driving is required. Nice option if you want flexible hours and steady local work.
Nurse Manager – Adult Crisis Stabilization
- Employer: The Brien Center
- Location: Pittsfield, MA
- Type: Weekdays, 1st shift, leadership role
- Pay: Not listed
Lead nursing staff in an Adult Crisis Stabilization program, handling med management, assessments, and team coordination. Best for an RN with at least 2 years’ experience (psychiatric and supervisory preferred) who’s ready for more responsibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can tweak schedules for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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