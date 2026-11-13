🚧 Pecks Road closed to thru traffic Nov. 17–24

Pecks Road in Pittsfield will be closed to thru traffic from Dan Casey Memorial Drive to Valentine Road for underground utility work to replace storm drains.

The closure runs from Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Detours during this time:

From Dan Casey Memorial Drive : traffic will be directed to turn left onto Pecks Road to continue toward Hancock Road .

: traffic will be directed to turn to continue toward . From Valentine Road: traffic may only turn right onto Pecks Road or go straight to Highland Avenue.

Watch for posted signs and allow extra travel time in this area.

For questions, contact the Engineering Division at (413) 499-9327. Updates will be posted on the city website, Facebook (City Hall – City of Pittsfield), and Instagram (Pittsfield Mayor’s Office).