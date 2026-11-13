📅 Holiday Tree Lighting & Downtown Festive Frolic in Pittsfield

The City of Pittsfield’s 2026 Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Park Square is set for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. as part of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.’s Festive Frolic.

Here’s what’s happening:

6:00 p.m. – Live holiday ice sculpting in Park Square by artists Peter Vacchina and Robert Markey

– Live holiday ice sculpting in by artists and Around 6:15 p.m. – Pittsfield High School Chorus sings carols

– sings carols 6:30 p.m. – Tree lighting, followed by a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus

– Tree lighting, followed by a visit from Free hot chocolate in Park Square from NBT Bank

from 5:30–6:30 p.m. – Free hot chocolate bar and photos with the Grinch at Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort, 95 East Street

– Free hot chocolate bar and photos with the Grinch at 6:00–8:00 p.m. – Free admission to Berkshire Museum , 39 South Street , for the “ Festival of Trees: Let’s Play! ” exhibit

– Free admission to , , for the “ ” exhibit 4:30–7:00 p.m. – 12th Annual Wreath Art Auction at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support the food pantry at The Center (formerly the Christian Center).

Questions? Contact Jennifer VanBramer, Recreation & Special Events Coordinator, at (413) 499-9371.