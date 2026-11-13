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Pittsfield
📅 Pittsfield 2026 Holiday Tree Lighting & Festive Frolic details
10 days ago
📅 Holiday Tree Lighting & Downtown Festive Frolic in Pittsfield
The City of Pittsfield’s 2026 Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Park Square is set for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. as part of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.’s Festive Frolic.
Here’s what’s happening:
- 6:00 p.m. – Live holiday ice sculpting in Park Square by artists Peter Vacchina and Robert Markey
- Around 6:15 p.m. – Pittsfield High School Chorus sings carols
- 6:30 p.m. – Tree lighting, followed by a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus
- Free hot chocolate in Park Square from NBT Bank
- 5:30–6:30 p.m. – Free hot chocolate bar and photos with the Grinch at Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort, 95 East Street
- 6:00–8:00 p.m. – Free admission to Berkshire Museum, 39 South Street, for the “Festival of Trees: Let’s Play!” exhibit
- 4:30–7:00 p.m. – 12th Annual Wreath Art Auction at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue
Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support the food pantry at The Center (formerly the Christian Center).
Questions? Contact Jennifer VanBramer, Recreation & Special Events Coordinator, at (413) 499-9371.
More Info: City of Pittsfield Announces 2026 Holiday Tree Lig...
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