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🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a unique story and is ready for a loving home.
Nemi
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Age: About 9 years (adult/senior)
- Gender: Spayed female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Weight: ~65 lbs
- Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed on Adopt-a-Pet)
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsfield, MA)
Personality & habits:
- Very affectionate and loves to cuddle
- Calm, relaxed personality; sleeps most of the day
- Enjoys going on walks
- Well behaved at home and comfortable being left uncrated
Health:
- No major medical issues noted
- Takes one tablet every three days to help manage her bladder
- No problems with accidents or using the bathroom indoors, per her owner
Nemi sounds like a wonderful, easygoing companion for a quiet home that wants a snuggly, mature dog.
👉 Meet Nemi and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet
Fancy
- Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Berkshire Humane Society
- Phone: (413) 447-7878
Personality & behavior:
- Very sweet and looking for her “soulmate”
- Fearful of new people at first, but once she trusts you, she becomes your shadow for life
- Likes to play with other dogs and will give gentle corrections if play gets too rough
- Loves wearing jackets and cute sweaters (her “Fancy Fashions”)
- Walks nicely on her harness
Training:
- Working on house training at the shelter
- Making progress with consistency and positive reinforcement
Fancy will do best with a patient adopter who can go slow at first and then enjoy a very loyal, stylish little friend.
👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet
Tigger
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Berkshire Humane Society
- Phone: (413) 447-7878
Personality & behavior:
- An older, refined gentleman looking for a home to settle into
- Can be bossy when living with other dogs, which is why he was surrendered
- Does well coexisting with other dogs for playdates and tandem walks
- Was cat tested at the shelter and did well
- Enjoys hanging out with his people and often asks for pets and affection
Training:
- Has been mostly house trained in the kennel
- Was reportedly house trained in his previous home
Tigger sounds like a great match for someone who appreciates a small senior dog with character and lots of love to give.
👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet
If you’re in or near Pittsfield, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call Berkshire Humane Society at (413) 447-7878 for Fancy or Tigger, or use the contact form on Nemi’s listing to reach her private owner.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.