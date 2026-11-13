Pittsfield has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a unique story and is ready for a loving home.

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: About 9 years (adult/senior)

About 9 years (adult/senior) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Weight: ~65 lbs

~65 lbs Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed on Adopt-a-Pet)

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsfield, MA)

Personality & habits:

Very affectionate and loves to cuddle

and loves to Calm, relaxed personality; sleeps most of the day

Enjoys going on walks

Well behaved at home and comfortable being left uncrated

Health:

No major medical issues noted

Takes one tablet every three days to help manage her bladder

to help manage her bladder No problems with accidents or using the bathroom indoors, per her owner

Nemi sounds like a wonderful, easygoing companion for a quiet home that wants a snuggly, mature dog.

👉 Meet Nemi and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix

Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Berkshire Humane Society

Phone: (413) 447-7878

Personality & behavior:

Very sweet and looking for her “soulmate”

and looking for her Fearful of new people at first , but once she trusts you, she becomes your shadow for life

, but once she trusts you, she becomes your Likes to play with other dogs and will give gentle corrections if play gets too rough

and will give gentle corrections if play gets too rough Loves wearing jackets and cute sweaters (her “Fancy Fashions”)

(her “Fancy Fashions”) Walks nicely on her harness

Training:

Working on house training at the shelter

at the shelter Making progress with consistency and positive reinforcement

Fancy will do best with a patient adopter who can go slow at first and then enjoy a very loyal, stylish little friend.

👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Shelter: Berkshire Humane Society

Phone: (413) 447-7878

Personality & behavior:

An older, refined gentleman looking for a home to settle into

looking for a home to settle into Can be bossy when living with other dogs , which is why he was surrendered

, which is why he was surrendered Does well coexisting with other dogs for playdates and tandem walks

for playdates and tandem walks Was cat tested at the shelter and did well

at the shelter and Enjoys hanging out with his people and often asks for pets and affection

Training:

Has been mostly house trained in the kennel

in the kennel Was reportedly house trained in his previous home

Tigger sounds like a great match for someone who appreciates a small senior dog with character and lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

If you’re in or near Pittsfield, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call Berkshire Humane Society at (413) 447-7878 for Fancy or Tigger, or use the contact form on Nemi’s listing to reach her private owner.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.