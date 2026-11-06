🏥 Pittsfield, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pittsfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travel techs and home health pros. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Travel, listed as internship; 40 hrs/week , day shift , 13-week contract

Travel, listed as internship; , , contract Pay: $2,315 per week (travel package; stipend TBD)

Work as a Radiology Technologist on a 13-week travel assignment, days, with steady 40-hour weeks. You’ll prep and position patients, take histories, and support a variety of imaging procedures while earning premium travel pay.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Travel, listed as internship; 40 hrs/week , night shift , 13-week contract

Travel, listed as internship; , , contract Pay: $2,958 per week (travel package; stipend TBD)

Take a MRI Technologist travel role with higher weekly pay and night shifts. You’ll handle MRI exams from patient education to positioning, with a consistent 40-hour schedule and short-term commitment.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Full-time (home health)

(home health) Pay: $75,450 – $113,174 annual total cash target; $36.27 – $54.41/hour and $43.53 – $65.29 per visit point

Serve as a home health RN, coordinating and delivering in-home care, doing full assessments, IVs, meds, and supervising LPNs/HHAs. Good fit if you like autonomy, patient education, and building long-term relationships in the community.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Per diem (home health)

(home health) Pay: $43.60 – $65.40/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Provide in-home speech, language, cognition, voice, and swallowing evaluation and treatment for adults. Great if you hold CCC-SLP, want flexible hours, and enjoy one-on-one work that boosts safety and independence at home.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Full-time (home health)

(home health) Pay: $51,738 – $77,606 annual total cash target; $24.87 – $37.31/hour and $29.85 – $44.77 per visit point

Work as a home health LPN, following RN care plans, checking vitals, teaching patients and caregivers, and handling tasks like catheter changes. Ideal if you want steady field work, independence, and time to teach patients in their own homes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby or with different schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.