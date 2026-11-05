📋 Pittsfield, MA Admin Jobs – Multiple Office Roles Hiring Now

Pittsfield has some solid office roles open right now, from healthcare admin to auto paperwork pros. If you like staying organized and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mt Greylock ECF

Mt Greylock ECF Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Lead the business office for a healthcare facility, making sure everything follows state and federal rules and company policies. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with regulations, and like being the go-to person for office operations.

Employer: Haddad Subaru

Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $21.00/hour, paid weekly

Handle vehicle registrations and titles, work with state agencies, and support the sales and service teams. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401k with match, employee discounts, and room to grow in a well-known local dealership.

Employer: Mt Greylock ECF

Mt Greylock ECF Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Busy office support role inside a senior care setting: phones, filing, ordering supplies, tracking uniforms and lockers, and helping with resident phone/voicemail systems. Good for someone with a high school diploma, admin experience, and comfort working around an elder care community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.