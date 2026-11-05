👔 Pittsfield, MA: Multiple Management Roles With $95K–$150K+ Pay

Pittsfield is busy right now with leadership roles, from defense project teams to front-line retail management. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS)

General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) Location: Pittsfield, MA (on-site or hybrid, up to 30% travel )

(on-site or hybrid, up to ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,696 – $158,303/year

Key requirements: Bachelor’s in Systems/Engineering (or related) and 8+ years experience (or Master’s + 6 years), U.S. citizenship , ability to obtain DoD Secret clearance .

Bachelor’s in Systems/Engineering (or related) and experience (or Master’s + 6 years), , ability to obtain . Why it’s interesting: You’ll lead a cross‑functional team building secure infrastructure for U.S. Coast Guard ships, owning technical, schedule, and cost performance. Role comes with a 9/80 schedule option (every other Friday off), strong benefits, and the chance to work on high‑impact national security systems.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS)

General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,384 – $103,209/year

Key requirements: Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) plus 2+ years relevant experience, U.S. citizenship , ability to obtain DoD Secret clearance .

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) plus relevant experience, , ability to obtain . Why it’s interesting: You’ll manage development and sustainment work for U.S. Naval surface vessels, including strategy, schedules, budgets, and customer relationships. Good fit if you like earned value, risk management, and growing a program portfolio inside a large defense organization.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Pittsfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $81,972/year

Key requirements: 5+ years retail/restaurant/hospitality management, high school diploma or equivalent, ServSafe (within 90 days), flexible schedule.

retail/restaurant/hospitality management, high school diploma or equivalent, (within 90 days), flexible schedule. Why it’s interesting: You’ll run the whole store—sales, staffing, food service, and community outreach—for a Fortune 500 fuel and convenience brand. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many managers are open to strong candidates who are willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.